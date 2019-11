Kelly Dodd

The Real Housewives of Orange County star posted a picture to Instagram on November 13, announcing her engagement to Rick Leventhal, sharing a clean shot of her huge, nearly blinding ring. According to James Shultz, the founder of James Allen, the pear-cut halo ring cost $200,000 to $250,000. “I can’t believe I just got engaged,” Dodd wrote in the accompanying caption. “@rickleventhal you are my Prince and my dream come true!!!”