Sarah Hyland

Wells Adams put a very beautiful ring on it during a tropical proposal to the Modern Family star on July 16. According to the president of superjeweler.com, Andrew Fox, the oval-shaped diamond solitaire is about three carats, while James Schultz, founder and chief customer officer at jamesallen.com, speculates it’s somewhere between four and six carats. Either way, both agree that the estimated cost is around $200,000 for this stunning sparkler.