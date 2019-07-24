Scarlett Johansson

While attending a Comic-Con panel on July 20, The Avengers actress finally showed off her massive engagement ring from SNL‘s Colin Jost. According to Shane Co.’s Alicia Davis, the light-brown diamond is around 11 carats, combining two classic shapes — an oval and a pear — to create this new egg-like result. The estimated cost? $400,000. “Scarlett’s ring, though truly one-of-a-kind in style and design, is a great reflection of the elongated shape trend that we’re seeing with everyday brides,” Davis told Us. “Ovals and pear shapes are two of the most popular right now because of the way they lengthen the finger, creating a more slender finger and larger-looking diamond.”