Tinsley Mortimer

On November 28, the Real Housewife of New York showed off her massive oval stunner from fiance Scott Kluth in an Instagram post. “Sooo much to be THANKFUL for,” she wrote in the accompanying caption. According to Kathryn Money, VP of Strategy & Merchandising for Brilliant Earth, the ring features a 6 to 8-carat diamond set on a delicate rose gold band, which would cost somewhere between $200,000 and $400,000. “Tinsley’s ring touches on a trend we’re continuing to see rise in popularity: elongated fancy shaped diamonds,” the expert told Us, meaning that women are opting for non-round, longer shapes, which “create a flattering look as they appear to lengthen the wearer’s finger.”