Alex Guarnaschelli

Another Food Network star engagement! On June 21, the chef shared a stunning up-close pic of her engagement ring from Chopped winner Michael Castellon. According to Brilliant Earth’s SVP of merchandising Kathryn Money the 2-carat emerald cut emerald is set in a white gold or platinum band, featuring two round diamond accents. “Emerald cut engagement rings are increasing in popularity,” Money told Us. “And many celebrities including Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Lawrence and Nikki Bella have recently opted for this particular diamond shape.” Depending on the quality and specific characteristics of the center gemstone, it could be worth somewhere between $15,000 and $25,000.