Food Network's Anne Burell Is Engaged! See Her Stunning Engagement Ring

Anne Burrell

The Food Network star posed with fiancé Stuart Claxton to share their exciting engagement news with their Instagram followers on April 21, 2020. In the caption, Burrell wrote, “A tiny bit of good news in these crazy times… We are engaged!!! @stuartclaxton I am a VERY #luckygirl!!!!”

Kathryn Money of Brilliant Earth told Us that she estimates Burrell’s ring to be a “1.25-2 carat princess cut diamond surrounded by a diamond halo and set on a diamond-adorned yellow gold band.” She estimates that the cost falls somewhere between $10,000-$20,000.