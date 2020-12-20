Ariana Grande

The singer revealed her diamond and pearl engagement ring from fiancé Dalton Gomez on December 20. “Forever n then some,” she captioned a closeup on Instagram.

“This beautiful engagement ring looks to be an elongated 5-carat oval diamond, set at an angle and accented with a pearl,” Andrew Brown of WP Diamonds told Us. “Assuming a high color and clarity combination, a ring such as this would retail around $150,000 to $200,000.” Brown pointed out that Grande’s June birthstone is a pearl, which may be the reason why Gomez added the accent to his fiancée’s ring. However, fans on Twitter were quick to point out an October 2014 tweet from the Grammy winner, where she showed off a single pearl set on a gold band. “Nonna had a ring made for me w/the pearl from grandpa’s tie pin,” she wrote. “She says he told her in a dream it’d protect me. <3”