Courtney Roker

Al Roker’s 32-year-old daughter Courtney said “yes” to forever with her now-fiancé Wesley Laga over Easter weekend. The couple had originally planned to be in Paris, but the COVID-19 outbreak kept them at home. In her Instagram announcement, the recipe developer wrote in the accompanying caption, “Wes brought Paris to me with the music, lights and live cam shot of the Eiffel Tower on our TV. I said yes to my best friend last night and I am over the moon!”

Kathryn Money, SVP of Merchandising & Retail Expansion for Brilliant Earth, estimates that Courtney’s gorgeous ring is a “1.25-2 carat princess cut diamond surrounded by a diamond halo and set on a diamond-adorned yellow gold band.”