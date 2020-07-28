Demi Lovato

Blindingly beautiful! The “Skyscraper” songstress showed off her giant engagement ring from Max Ehrich in an Instagram post on July 23. The piece was designed by Peter Marco, using a center stone from a family necklace, according to a source. Another insider told Us that the bauble itself was sponsored.

Brilliant Earth’s SVP of merchandising Kathryn Money estimates that the 8-carat emerald cut diamond is set on a platinum or white-gold band, with smaller trapezoid-shaped accent diamonds framing it. Somewhere between 9.5 and 11.5 carats, the piece would be worth roughly half a million depending on its clarity.