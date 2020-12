Gabby Sidibe

The Precious star announced her engagement to Brandon Frankel on November 24, showcasing her gorgeous engagement ring! According to Forevermark’s merchandising manager Kylie Bee, the round diamond is a 1-2 carat rock set in platinum. For this quality diamond, the estimated cost Is somewhere between $10,000 and $35,000. “You really can’t go wrong with this style as they are a true classic and have been known to stand the test of time,” she said.