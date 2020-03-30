See the Ring Former Bachelor Ben Higgins Gave Jessica Clarke

Jessica Clarke

Former Bachelor star Ben Higgins proposed to his girlfriend of a year, who shared snaps from their engagement on Saturday, March 28. “I don’t remember everything you said, but I know that I said yes,” she wrote in the accompanying caption. “I woke up in a dream today and I get to live in this dream every day from now on (eeeep).”

According to Kathryn Money from Brilliant Earth, the rock is a three-stone ring with a 2.5-carat oval diamond surrounded by two round or half-moon shaped diamonds, set on a yellow gold band.