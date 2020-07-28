Engagement Rings

Celebrity Engagement Rings of 2020: See All the Diamonds and Bling

By
Princess Diana's Niece Lady Amelia Spencer's Oval Engagement Ring Is Stunning
 Courtesy of Greg Mallet/Instagram
15
1 / 15
Podcasts Promo
Mask - V2 - 7.30.20

Lady Amelia Spencer

Princess Diana’s niece said “I do” to Greg Mallett on July 22. To celebrate the news, Mallett took to Instagram to share a series of pics that showed an up-close look at the stunning ring on July 26. According to director of communications at JamesAllen.com, Shannon Delany-Ron, the piece features a center oval-shaped diamond encircled by a diamond halo and set on a sparkling diamond encrusted band. “Elongated oval stones are known for their fiery brilliance and flattering shape,” she further explained.

Back to top