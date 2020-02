Martha Hunt

On January 8, the model showed off her engagement ring from Jason McDonald in an Instagram post. Kathryn Money at Brilliant Earth told Us that the piece features cushion cut diamond is estimated to be about 3 to 3.5 carats. It’s accented with tapered baguette diamonds and set on a white gold or platinum band. “The elegant simplicity of the ring’s design allows the gorgeous, show stopping center diamond to be the focal point,” she explained.