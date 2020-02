Molly Bernard

The Younger star celebrated her engagement to Hannah Lieberman in an Instagram post on January 14. “We said YES,” she wrote in the accompanying caption. According to Olivia Landau from The Clear Cut, the ring appears to be a solitaire or three-stone ring with tiny tapered baguettes and a second curved half-crown band. “The unique crown band gives it a vintage feel,” says Landau. “Which is definitely on-trend.”