Get the Deets on Nicola Peltz's Engagement Ring From Brooklyn Beckham

Nicola Peltz

On July 11, Victoria Beckham announced her eldest son Brooklyn’s engagement in a stunning Instagram post featuring the beautiful and sparkly diamond ring. According to Shannon Delany-Ron of JamesAllen.com, the bauble is roughly a 5-carat emerald diamond in a classic solitaire setting on a thin band. “Beauty and precision are hallmarks of the emerald cut engagement ring,” she said. “The cut’s long lines give the stone its elegant and sophisticated look.” She estimates that it’s worth about $200,000.