Lizzo

The “About Damn Time” singer dressed up as Marge Simpson — yellow body paint, tall blue wig and all — and she showed off the killer costume via social media on Saturday, October 29.

“IM HIM – HIMMY NEUTRON – MARGE HIMPSON,” the artist captioned her social post, lipsyncing to the viral audio of Bella Hadid introducing herself for her TikTok video.