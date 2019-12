Ellie Goulding

One of four dresses for the celebration, the “Love Me Like You Do” singer wore a bespoke Chloé gown by Natacha Ramsay-Levi for the church ceremony on August 31, 2019. Taking over 640 hours to make, the Victorian-style number featured long-sleeves, a high-neck and incredibly detailed White Roses of York flowers with glass beads embroidered all over.