Kate Moss

The legendary model said “I do” to Jamie Hince on July 4, 2011, in Southrop, England, donning a custom John Galliano wedding gown that was subtly covered in rhinestones. “I wanted it to be kind of dreamy and 1920s when everything is soft-focus…The Great Gatsby,” she told Vogue. “That light and that kind of fun decadence. It’s rock ‘n’ roll Great Gatsby!”