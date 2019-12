Sofia Vergara

The Modern Family star married Joe Manganiello in a romantic ceremony in Flordia on November 22, 2015. For the special occasion, the Colombian beauty stunned in a custom heart-shaped, strapless sheath dress by Zuhair Murad couture. It featured hand-embroidered baroque arabesques and 3-D motifs on the bodice with silk tulle. But possibly the best part was its detachable skirt, because, why not?