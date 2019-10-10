Style Patrol

About Last Night: See the Best-Dressed Stars on the Red Carpet and Beyond

By
Pixie Lott Metallic Suit October 9, 2019
 Nils Jorgensen/Shutterstock
2791
2792 / 2791

Pixie Lott

In a glittering metallic dress suit and strappy stilettos, at the Attitude Awards on October 9 in London. 

Back to top