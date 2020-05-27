Hawaiian Tropic Island Sport Clear Spray SPF 50

As a fair-skinned redhead obsessed with surf culture, I need a body sunscreen that offers protection but also feels great, as I reapply often. I use the SPF 50 of this clear spray, which goes on invisibly, stay put through sweat and ocean spray and doesn’t feel sticky or tight. And the divine coconut-y-frangipani scent transports me to my beloved North Shore of Oahu. -Gwen Flamberg, Executive Editor, Beauty & Style, Us Weekly

$9, amazon.com