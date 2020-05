Isdin Eryfotona Ageless Tinted Mineral Sunscreen

This mineral sunscreen is a godsend! I’ve been using it every day instead of foundation for light coverage and SPF 50 protection. It has the consistency of a lightweight liquid foundation and instantly absorbs into my skin, leaving a matte finish. I love that it feels like a natural step in my daily makeup routine. -Marisa Petrarca, Beauty and Style Editor

$66, isdin.com