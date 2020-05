La Roche-Posay Anthelios 60 Cooling Water-Lotion Sunscreen

I love all of La Roche-Posay’s sunscreens, but this cooling formula is my favorite for multiple reasons. Not only does it apply evenly and smoothly so there are no streaks, but it’s refreshing to apply. So I don’t have to force myself — I actually enjoy it. -Emily Rekstis, Beauty and Style Editor

$36, laroche-posay.us