Shiseido Universal Defense Broad Spectrum SPF 50+ Sunscreen

I have very sensitive skin and am prone to breakouts, so I’m very picky about the SPF I use for my face. After testing a LOT of different brands and versions, this has been by far the best one I’ve discovered. I don’t have to force myself to put it on daily, but I actually want to wear it everyday because it gives my skin a lovely, even glow that’s perfect for a fresh summer complexion. -Emily Rekstis, Beauty and Style Editor

$100, shiseido.com