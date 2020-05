Supergoop Glow Screen SPF 40

If tinted moisturizer, highlighter and sunscreen had a wild threesome that produced an offspring, it would be this awesome newcomer. The light lotion looks dewy but has a matte finish (sounds counterintuitive, just trust me), protects with a high SPF 40 and makes you look like you’re basking in golden hour light all day — it’s simply amazing. -Gwen Flamberg, Executive Editor, Beauty & Style, Us Weekly

$36, supergoop.com