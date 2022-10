A Denim Dress

The Kardashians star’s dress is both fashion-forward and timeless. In addition to styling the frock with heeled boots, consider rocking sneakers, flat lug-sole boots or even open-toe sandals for a night out.

The dress is also versatile. If you’re looking to get the most use out of your pieces, try adding a chunky sweater over the dress to give off the illusion of a fitted skirt.