Algenist Blue Algae Vitamin C Dark Spot Correcting Peel

Ditch dark spots with the help of this do-it-all at-home gel peel. Use it once a week to brighten and tighten skin and improve your overall complexion. The vegan formula contains Algenist’s newly discovered Blue Algae Vitamin C, which is sustainably extracted from renewable blue-green microalgae. $85, algenist.com