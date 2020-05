Authentic Beauty Concept Hydrate Mask

If you’re searching for the perfect vegan formula for your hair type, look no further! Authentic Beauty Concept was developed with every type of hair in mind to help nourish your strands. It consists of three different lines: hydrate (for dry hair), glow (for colored hair) and replenish (for damaged hair). Our current go-to is the hydrate mask, which makes our locks look and feel soft, hydrated and shiny. $38, ulta.com