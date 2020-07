Innbeauty Project Slushy Serum Moisturizer Crush

It’s about time you try a skincare product that contains bakuchiol, a vegan alternative to retinol. This affordable moisturizer-serum hybrid is truly a do-it-all formula that hydrates, brightens, evens out skin tones and smoothes skin. What more could you ask for? Bonus: The pump bottle is fully recyclable!

$28, innbeautyproject.com