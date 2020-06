Josie Maran Argan Milk Glowing Skin Natural DHA Self-Tanning Serum

Self-tanner enthusiasts can’t get over how naturally bronze they look after using the formula. In addition to helping you glow, it also contains lactic acid to gently resurface skin to make it extra smooth, as well as the brand’s beloved argan oil to plump and hydrate. $46, josiemarancosmetics.com