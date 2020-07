Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Glow Lip Balm in Warm

Since I’m spending less time at the seaside, I take every opportunity to recreate that getaway glow that usually defines summer for me. Swiping on Chanel’s bronzey-coral lip balm with its perfectly subtle sexy sheen instantly transports me to Monaco, where I’d rather be at the moment. I can practically taste the warmth and glamour! -Gwen Flamberg, Executive Editor, Beauty & Style, Us Weekly

$25, chanel.com