6 Beauty Editor-Approved Lipsticks You Need on Your Radar

Fenty Stunna Lip Paint in Unlocked

I’ll start by mentioning that I’ve never once wore this lip without getting a compliment (some of which has resulted in people buying it right on the spot). Even though it’s so pigmented, it’s super easy to apply thanks to the brush. I like that you can use the tip of the applicator as a lip liner before going in and applying a nice even layer with the base. And unlike a lot of other other high-pigmented stains I’ve worn (I’m lazy and hate constantly reapplying), this one doesn’t dry out or crack half-way through the day. Most of the time, I put it on in the morning and wear it all day without touching it. It’ll slightly wear out but it won’t ever leave you with that icky ring around your lip. -Emily Rekstis, Beauty and Style Editor

$25, fentybeauty.com