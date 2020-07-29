6 Beauty Editor-Approved Lipsticks You Need on Your Radar

IT Cosmetics Matte Pillow Lips Lipstick in Fanciful

I love the it-can-change-everything-in-a-second powers of lipstick always, but especially now while social distancing and working from home. I’ve been swiping on bold hues, like my current fave by IT Cosmetics, to boost my mood, brighten my skin and make me more noticeable (and “normal-looking”) on Zoom meetings. Plus, this formula has a subtle minty smell/taste that gives me an afternoon pick-me-up — it’s the little things these days! Now, that’s something to smile about! -Gwen Flamberg, Executive Editor, Beauty & Style, Us Weekly

$14 (regularly $24), itcosmetics.com