6 Beauty Editor-Approved Lipsticks You Need on Your Radar

MAC Powder Kiss Liquid Lipcolor in Mull It Over

I’m a big fan of the comfortable, velvety finish of the Canadian cosmetic company’s Powder Kiss Lipstick. So when I found out they were launching a liquid version this summer, I was pumped to give it a try. For Zoom meeting days when I want my lips to have a little more color, I’ve been reaching for this brand new lippie in the dark coral shade named Mull It Over. It’s so weightless that by the time I put on my face mask to run an errand, I’ve forgotten it’s there. -Marisa Petrarca, Beauty & Style Editor

$24, maccosmetics.com (launching August 10)