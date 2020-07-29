6 Beauty Editor-Approved Lipsticks You Need on Your Radar

YSL Rouge Volupte Shine Lipstick Balm in Nude Lavalliere

If you’re thinking “what lipstick?” please hear me out! Pre COVID-19, I was obsessed with matte lipstick and formulas that refused to budge all day long. But now that I never leave my NYC apartment, I’m all about oil-infused lipsticks that give my lips a natural flush of color and shine. I’m particularly obsessed with YSL Rouge Volupte Shine Lipstick Balm in the warm-toned shade named Nude Lavalliere. It’s basically the lipstick lover’s equivalent of tinted lip balm and I’m head-over-heels addicted. -Marisa Petrarca, Beauty & Style Editor

$38, yslbeautyus.com