If you’re a true makeup addict, you know that organization is crucial. After all, who can concentrate on getting perfectly even cat eyes if you have to hunt for your best eyeliner in a sea of foundations, blushes, mascaras and brow pencils? And you don’t exactly want to Marie-Kondo-away your already carefully curated stash, so keeping it under control is all about finding the right organizers and storage solutions.

That’s why we took the time to hunt down a few great drawers, stowaway kits, drawer dividers and more to help you get your beauty loot in order. We’ve got options — some cases work well on bathroom or vanity countertops and others were made to travel and come equipped with bells and whistles like full-sized mirrors, vanity lights and sturdy construction to avoid catastrophes.

Glamazons of all stripes can now keep the essentials in order both at home and on the road.

Scroll down to shop five amazing organizers.

Shop With Us: Style Your Phone With these Accessories and Gadgets