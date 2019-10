Charlotte Tilbury Eyes to Hypnotise Eyeshadow Palette

This stunning 12-pan palette was available for just one day in September and it unsurprisingly sold out in the blink of an eye. But now, it’s back and it’s a must-have to create a unique variety of mesmerizing eyeshadow looks. Bonus points: the pretty, galaxy-inspired packaging doubles as a work of art. $75, charlottetilbury.com