Drybar Detox Invisible Dry Shampoo

If you love the oil-absorbing and texturizing effects of dry shampoo but hate the ashy cast it sometimes leaves behind, Drybar is here to save the day. This kiwi-infused formula goes on completely clear but leaves locks clean, hydrated (thanks, amla oil) and smelling oh-so-fresh. $23, thedrybar.com