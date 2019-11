Sally Hansen Good Kind Pure

Finally! 100% vegan nail polish has hit the drugstore. Sally Hansen’s new line of clean products is made with natural ingredients, many of them plant based. 30 shades keep tips covered, whether you’re into trendy, fashion hues or classic nudes. But they’re not just pretty! These babies come housed in plant-based packaging with a brush designed specifically to work with the formula’s texture. $8.99, target.com