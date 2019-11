Taza Eladi Body Oil

Natural wonder! An antioxidant powerhouse thanks to the spice cardamom, this luxurious sesame-based body oil protects skin while nourishing it with elasticity-boosting snow lotus and anti-microbial Himalayan cedar wood. If that wasn’t enough to make you want to swap your basic body lotion for a daily dab of oil, crushed pearls in the formula literally boost luminosity. $90, tazaayurveda.com