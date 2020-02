Anjelica Huston

With then-boyfriend Jack Nicholson as her date, Huston earned raves for her 1975 Oscar ensemble: A beige Halston gown with iridescent fish scale-like sequins. “Even though I worked as a Halston model, I had gotten this dress at Neiman Marcus,” the actress has said of her gown. “The awards were on Friday, and [I bought it] on Wednesday.”