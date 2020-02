Lupita Nyong’o

The Best Supporting Actress winner for 12 Years a Slave looked gorgeous in a powder blue silk pleated Prada gown featuring a deep V-neck bodice and low-cut sides in 2014. "It's a blue that reminds me of Nairobi," the Kenya-born star told Ryan Seacrest of her dress color. The Yale grad paired her look with a clutch and shoes, also by Prada, and a gold and diamond headband and jewels by Fred Leighton.