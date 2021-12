Olivia Munn

The easiest way to take your ‘do from day to night in the summertime? A low-slung pony a la the actress at the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards taping on Saturday, June 16, (the ceremony airs Monday, June 18, at 9 p.m. ET). Mane man John D created a head full of lived-in, loose waves using TRESemme products, before fastening the strands below the nape of her neck (allowing the shorter front pieces to fall free) with a Epona Valley barrette.