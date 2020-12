Jennifer Lopez at the Golden Globes

It was a big year for J. Lo, headlining the Super Bowl Halftime Show and making the awards show circuit for Hustlers. But for such a successful year, one of her most memorable looks has to be the white Valentino gown she wore to the 77th annual Golden Globes. Covered in giant green and gold bows, many compared the bold look to a Christmas present. And they wouldn’t be entirely off-base.