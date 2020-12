Zendaya’s Two Emmy Looks

It wasn’t just the Euphoria star’s historical win that had people buzzing, but her two epic outfits also garnered quite a bit of attention. When presenting an award, the actress stunned in a purple and black silk taffeta dress from Christopher John Rogers with Christian Louboutin shoes and Bulgari jewelry. When accepting her award, she wore a custom two-piece dress by Armani Privé.