BioEffect Imprinting Hydrogel Hydrating Face Mask

“I have very sensitive skin, so if I have one too many glasses of wine the night before, I’ll need to calm down irritation with a little soothing, hydrating boost. I keep these gelly textured goodies in the fridge and pull them out with my jade roller for a refreshing pick-me-up. But possibly my favorite thing about this pick is how well it stays on. One Saturday, I fell asleep for a 30-minute nap with it on and it never slid off! I woke up and my skin was glowing.” – Emily Rekstis, Beauty and Style Editor

$16, bioeffect.com