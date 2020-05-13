Knesko Nanogold Repair Collagen Mask

“I gave this golden two-piece number a whirl after doing a Zoom reiki meditation with brand founder Lejla Cas, an esthetician who doubles as a healer. The mask purports to activate your third eye chakra while lifting, firming, reducing redness and hydrating. Each mask piece comes heavily saturated in serum (with excess to use on décolletage and the backs of hands!) and they’re thick enough to add just a bit of weight that heightened my awareness that I had a mask on, and, I swear, helped me relax more deeply. Is that what tapping into a chakra feels like? I can’t say for sure, but after 20 minutes, my skin was plumper, brighter and had a nice, even glow that continued for a couple of days.” – Gwen Flamberg, Executive Editor, Beauty & Style, Us Weekly

$45, knesko.com