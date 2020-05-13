Oh K! Bubble Sheet Mask

“I love this mask because it’s deep-cleaning but gentle on my skin at the same time. The bubbling effect is not only cool to watch, but it also creates a nice tingle. Watching the bubbles grow bigger and bigger definitely makes those 10-15 minutes go by faster! This sheet mask is also black, making the bubbles really stand out against the dark color. After I take it off and rinse, my skin feels incredibly soft and fresh. Highly recommend this quirky and fun sheet mask!” – Alexis Camarena, Photo Editor

$3, ohklife.us.com