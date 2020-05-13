Tony Moly Intense Care 24K Snail Hydro Gel Mask

“As a woman of a certain age (43), there’s not much I won’t try in pursuit of that youthful glow. I grabbed this two-piece mask in a drugstore in Seoul once I saw the two magic words—’gold’ and ‘snail’—on the packaging, and it works like a dream. After 20 minutes, my skin always feels refreshed and plumped. But beware: Just like in the escargot scene in Pretty Woman, the pieces of this mask are slippery little suckers: Make sure you’re in front of a mirror and over a sink when you apply!” – Carla Sosenko, Features Director

$10, tonymoly.com