Royal wedding fever! While the world is counting down the days till Megan Markle and Prince Harry‘s big day, it got us thinking about the best gifts to buy for a royal bride-to-be. For the future princes, her ideal present involves giving back to the less fortunate. Her and Prince Harry have asked those interested in sending a wedding gift to donate to a charity instead.

“Prince Harry & Ms. Meghan Markle are incredibly grateful for the goodwill they have received since their engagement, & have asked that anyone who might wish to mark the occasion of their wedding considers giving to charity, instead of sending a gift,” Kensington Palace announced via Twitter on Monday, April 9. “The couple have personally chosen 7 charities which represent a range of issues that they are passionate about, including sport for social change, women’s empowerment, conservation, the environment, homelessness, HIV and the Armed Forces.”

While that’s a noble sentiment, for those who want to buy wedding presents for their nearest and dearest, we compiled 10 fabulous ideas that any VIP in your life will love. For anyone that loves libations, there’s an antiqued mirrored Crate & Barrel bar cat, a stainless steel Henning Koppel pitcher that looks more like a work of art than a functional kitchen utensil and Mr. & Mrs. champagne flutes to toast the big day. To spruce up their future home, pick a convertible ceramic planter that can be placed on a tabletop or hung from the ceiling, or buy chic Tory Burch candles, sure to set the mood for any couple in love.